May 2, 1942 - March 11, 2022
Billie Lee Winkler-Briski passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Valley Springs.
Billie was born on May 2, 1942, to Mervyn Winkler and Marion Sinclair-Winkler-Schroven. Billie was a fifth-generation Calaveras County resident. She attended Calaveras High School, graduating in 1960 as class valedictorian. At the age of 19, Billie married Harry Briski (married 1961-1975) and together they were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly and Caprice. In 1985, Billie met her devoted life partner, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, with whom she spent the rest of her life.
Billie spent 33 years as the owner and broker of Busy Bee Realty in Valley Springs, where she worked alongside her daughter Caprice Butzler. At the age of 67, Billie stepped back from the business to travel and spend time with Patrick, her children and grandchildren. Billie also attended Stone Corral Community Church, where she sang her many prayers and praises every Sunday morning. Billie was full of life and joy. She loved an adventure and was always on the go, putting a smile on everyone’s face. Her love for God and her family was extraordinary. Billie was one-of-a-kind and will be remembered for her strength, generosity and ability to light up any room. To know Billie was to love her, and she is loved and missed by many.
She is survived by her life partner of 37 years, Patrick O’Shaughnessy; daughter Kimberly Johnson and husband Donovan Johnson, of San Andreas; daughter Caprice Butzler and husband Timothy Butzler, of Valley Springs; stepsons Michael O’Shaughnessy, Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Kevin O’Shaughnessy; sister Joyce Thames, of Sacramento; brother Michael Schroven, of Valley Springs; grandson Andrew Bryce, of Valley Springs; granddaughter Aspyn Butzler, of Spokane, Wash.; granddaughter Dakota Lee Butzler, of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter Nichole O’Shaughnessy, of San Diego; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life for Billie will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Glory Bound Fellowship in Burson, Calif. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Billie’s honor to Bristol Hospice at www.bristolhospicefoundationca.org/donate/.