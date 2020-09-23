You have permission to edit this article.
Nathan Sandor Huston

Nathan Sandor Huston

April 29, 1927 – September 12, 2020

Nathan (Nate) Sandor Huston, of San Andreas, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, in San Andreas. Nate was born April 29, 1927, to John and Jennie Huston of Burson. He graduated from Calaveras High School in the Class of 1945, and immediately joined the Navy with his twin brother, John. Nate went on to serve two years in the Philippines as a Naval Amphibious Landing Craft operator.

After his tour of duty, Nate returned to Burson for a short time, and took a job working on construction of the Alaskan Oil Pipeline for six months. Having decided that pipeline work was not for him, he returned once again to Calaveras County and took a job at the Bendix American Forest Products mill in Martell, Calif., where he worked for 32 years, and retired as a superintendent in 1978. While at American Forest Products, he married Aileen Chadwell Huston (now deceased) of Melones, in 1966. In retirement, Nate did anything but slow down. He promptly took a position as a lab technician for the asbestos plant in Copperopolis for two years, then took a position at Calaveras Cement for another four years after that.

Nate was always looking for adventure, so he moved on to accept a position with the Sonora Mining Company at Carson Hill for five years as a lab technician. While there, he was personally chosen to test the purity of the Crown Jewel upon its discovery, the largest gold nugget ever discovered, which currently resides at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys.

Nate then took a position with the Angels Camp Water District reading water meters for a full 13 years before finally calling it a career at the age of 73 years. Nate was a lifelong supporter of the Calaveras High School football program, and could be seen at every home and many away games until just a few years ago. His hobbies included fishing and his love of bowling, where he was well-known locally, and reached the level of semi-pro. In 1948 he began his initiation into the Masonic Lodge of Milton, Calif., was raised to the sublime Degree of a Master Mason later that year, and eventually as a member of the Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Bales of Angels Camp, Frank Thrower of Livermore, Sharon Thrower of San Andreas (now deceased); five granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren. He will be buried at the side of his father at the Masonic Cemetery in Milton.

The family had a private ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

If you would like to remember Nate, you can make a donation in his name to the Calaveras Masonic Lodge, 5 West St. Charles St., San Andreas, CA, 95249.

