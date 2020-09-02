March 13, 1954 – August 28, 2020
Melisa Anne Cuneo, 66, of San Andreas passed away in Modesto on Aug. 28, 2020.
Melisa was born in San Andreas on March 13, 1954. Raised by her parents, Don M. Cuneo and the late Marjorie (DeMoss) Cuneo. She graduated from Calaveras High School in 1972.
Melisa worked as a florist at House of Flowers from time to time, an art she learned from her mother. She enjoyed the many friends she made throughout her life and adored her cats. Melisa was very artistic, made many unique arts and crafts and was also an excellent seamstress. Melisa was an accomplished water-skier in her youth and an infamous libation specialist at the Black Bart Inn during the ’70s and ’80s.
Melisa is survived by her father, Don M. Cuneo of San Andreas; sisters, Melanie Cuneo of Fair Oaks, and Mitzi Cuneo of San Andreas. Melisa was a beloved aunt to Mia (Scheafer) Thayer of West Sacramento, Dylan Cuneo of San Andreas, and Dante Cuneo of Tuolumne. She was also a proud great aunt to Chelsea, Aubree and Nico Thayer and Aunemae Cuneo, as well as a great-great aunt to Eden Rose Chima, daughter of Aubree.
The family wishes to thank the San Andreas Fire Department, Melanie and Stanley Grunder, Barry Tarbet and Mary Kay.
Melisa Cuneo was loved by many and will be greatly missed.