Dennis Ray Runyan

February 14, 1953 – May 2, 2021

Dennis Ray Runyan, 68, was born in Modesto on Feb. 14, 1953, to Lorena Foust Runyan and Elbert Ray Runyan. Dennis peacefully transitioned into the heavenly realm on May 2, 2021, while home in Valley Springs.

Dennis graduated from Davis High and attended Modesto JC until he joined the Boilermakers Union. Most of his 37-year career was spent working for Babcock and Wilcox Construction Company, Inc. He eventually became the Project Manager on many multi-million dollar projects. He was extremely proud of his accomplishments with the help of his trusted employees, including his brother, John, and their loyal friend, Allan Reynon – The Three Amigos. Dennis loved his career and chose to continue to work as a consultant to B&W after his retirement, until he became disabled in 2010.

Dennis met the love of his life and married Eleanor Pasko in a tiny chapel in Carson City, Nev., in 1978. They moved to Winnemucca, Nev., for work on a project in Valmy and met many lifelong friends there. They welcomed their son, Jesse, in 1981. Jesse was the ultimate achievement for Dennis and he expended his energy to bring happiness and security to his family. They settled in Valley Springs in 1986.

Dennis is survived by his devoted wife, Elle; beloved son, Jesse, of Patterson; and loving sister-in-law, Debie Runyan, of Valley Springs. A service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA at 1 p.m. on May 18, 2021. Viewing begins at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis would be welcomed by the Friends of Calaveras Animal Services: focasweb.com or the Proactive Parkinson’s Project, P.O. Box 645, Altaville, CA 95221.

