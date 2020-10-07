Harry Lawrence Stewart

June 1, 1947 – September 23, 2020
Harry Stewart died peacefully in his home Sept. 23, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. He was a 22-year resident of Valley Springs.
Harry was born in Portageville, Miss., the seventh out of eight children to Mamie and Edward Stewart. Shortly after their father’s death, most of the family moved to Mountain View. He moved to Valley Springs in 1998, and retired a few years later from being an automotive mechanic for 35 years. He enjoyed rebuilding old cars and playing pool.
Harry is preceded in death by sister, Peggy Woods; sister, Doris Irwin; sister, Trudy Johnson; brother, Sonny Stewart; and brother, Larry Stewart. He is survived by his sister, Pansy Ward; brother, George “Pink” Stewart; daughter, Stacy McCleese; grandchildren, Brina McCleese and Brandon McCleese; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
His cremains will be buried between his mother and father at a later date in Portageville, Miss., along with a celebration of life for family and friends.