August 11, 1925 – January 27, 2020
Helen Elizabeth Riley, of Murphys, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born Aug. 11, 1925, at Cottage Hospital in Burbank, to Clarence Matthew and Agatha Elizabeth (Seelye) Ray. She was the older sister to her brother, John Clarence Ray (March 4, 1933). Helen married her Bret Harte High School sweetheart, Owen Delane Riley, on Oct. 15, 1943, in Deming, N.M., where he was in pilot training with the Army Air Corps. They had three children born in different cities; Michael Owen in San Andreas, Linda Diane in Stockton, and Matthew Steven in Altus, Okla. Throughout their military service, annual leave was always spent in Angels Camp visiting family and friends, with the intention of retiring on the family ranch in Murphys.
Helen took pride in being a dedicated homemaker and raising her children during many moves and deployments. In retirement, she spent many happy years living on the ranch helping with cattle, and enjoying her home, yard, garden and orchard. For many years, Helen was an active member of the Calaveras Tuolumne Cattlewomen and numerous golf associations (being an avid golfer with two Hole-in-One certificates). Later, while living in Murphys Diggins, Helen loved travelling and being a part of the Murphys High Steppers exercise group.
The family wishes to express our grateful thanks to Foothill Village where she spent her final months in the loving care of the “Generations” staff and to the dedicated nurses of Optimal Hospice.
She is survived by her son, Michael Owen (Karen) Riley, of Murphys, and daughter, Linda Diane (Steve) Harris, of Rocklin; and their two children, Matthew S. Harris and Taylor L. Harris; her sister-in-law, Joyce (Ray) Castles of Lodi; and seven nieces and nephews, living in California and Idaho.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 40 and-one-half years, Owen (May, 1984); her youngest child, Matthew (February, 1977); younger brother, John (January 2006); parents, Agatha (December, 1975) and Clarence Ray (November, 1976); father- and mother-in-law, Chester A. (December, 1969) and Lillian E. Riley (September, 1989); and sister-in-law, Helen (Riley) Warne (November, 2019).
No services were held at her request. Interment will be in the IOOF area of Buena Vista Cemetery, Murphys, CA.