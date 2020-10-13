Oliver Eugene “Cy” Cyrus

October 1, 1927 – September 10, 2020
Cy passed away at his home on Sept. 10, 2020. He was born in Cyril, Okla., to Ruth Pickett Cyrus and Rosswell Cyrus. An only child, he lost his mother to tuberculosis when he was 6 years old. His father had 12 siblings that made for a large family centered around Cyril and Wichita.
His father, an oil man, raised “Gene” to be self-sufficient. As a boy, he picked cotton to earn money. He graduated from high school in 1945, and later confessed to his only delinquent act, climbing to the top of the city water tower, painting his initials for the world to see. Gene returned to Cyril for nearly every high school reunion. He was always a sharp dresser, in a white shirt with a tie tucked under the bib of his best overalls, topped with a sport coat for his graduation photo.
Working at Boeing, he met his first true love and married Sarah Ann “Jody” Garrity in 1951. After daughter Janis Ruth and son Michael Gene were born in Wichita, Cy accepted a job with Lockheed and moved to San Jose in 1961. This gave the family endless opportunities to explore the Golden State. Each road trip always began with Dad saying, “Let the good times roll!”
Sadly, Cy lost Jody to cancer in 1979. Not long after, he met and then married Annette Marie Sills in 1981. It was the beginning of a wonderful new life and Cy always marveled at his fortune to be blessed with two happy marriages to two lovely women. He was widowed again when he lost his dear Annette to cancer in 2015 after 35 years together.
Cy was proud of his career at Lockheed, retiring as a facilities engineer. But he was intensely proud of his military service in World War II. He enlisted in the Navy and served as a signalman aboard U.S.S. Hawkins, engaged in the Pacific theatre. After the war he became a Master Mason and a proud Shriner for 71 years.
In 1988 Cy and Annette moved to Murphys, having visited his aunt Joyce and Irvin Tanner over many years. They nurtured enduring friendships in the community via Elks, VFW, Gun Club and the Angels Car Club – that red T-bird in the parades! Once you became Cy’s friend, you were his friend for life, often sharing a 5 o’clock Manhattan on the deck.
Cy is survived by Jan (Jeff), Mike and sons, Andrew and Casey; stepson, Larry Sills (Patricia), their sons Matthew (Ashley), Nathan (Alaina), Ryan (Melissa); and four great-grandchildren. A private interment will be at Buena Vista cemetery in Murphys, with a Life Celebration to be announced at a later date.