Gerard “Jerry” Hicks

November 18, 1937 – June 7, 2021

Gerard “Jerry” Hicks, age 83, passed away on June 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was a Franciscan seminarian from age 13 until graduating from Mission San Luis Rey College for Men in Oceanside, Calif. He later met Antonia Whitney at Long Beach State, and the two were married on Aug. 25, 1962. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he served his country from 1961-1970, including a tour in Vietnam from 1966-1967, reaching the rank of Major. In 1970, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent where he worked for 16 years in Texas, Idaho, Virginia and various cities in California. Following the FBI, he worked as a private investigator, then explored a variety of professional ventures, driven by his insatiable pursuit of learning and teaching.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Antonia (Whitney) Hicks; by his children, Kevin (Michelle) Hicks, Helen Hicks, Mark (Andrea) Hicks, Paul (Vicel) Hicks, Karen Stevens, Nancy (Hadrian) Klinkner and Jeri (Michael) Harris; by his brother, Larry (Cathy) Hicks; sister, Ann Kilpatrick; brother-in-law, Jim Rooney; and sister-in-law, Antonia Hotung; and by 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Murphy) and Harold Hicks; brothers, Harold (Chris) Hicks, William “Bruno” Hicks, Martin (Merilee) Hicks, Vincent (Wilhelmina) Hicks; and sister, Mary Rooney.

We are grateful for the many years of unwavering devotion he gave his family and his church, and the generous heart and joyful spirit he shared with everyone he met. We invite you to make donations in his honor to worthy charities serving veterans, especially those that connect veterans with service animals.

Services were held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in San Andreas on Saturday, June 12.

