Marjorie Mae Vliet

August 27, 1923 – December 13, 2020
Marjorie Osterman Vliet was born in Lodi on Aug. 27, 1923. She grew up on the family ranch in Calaveras County with her parents, Henry and Myra Osterman, and her sister, Dorothy Osterman Mehrten.
As a third-generation California native, she was descended from pioneers who gold-mined in the Calaveras area and some that came by covered wagon to settle and ranch in Clements. She early on displayed the pioneering spirit becoming what her family fondly referred to as the “original cowgirl.” Growing up she nurtured all sick animals back to health and became an excellent horsewoman in showmanship, training and even served as her own farrier.
She graduated from Calaveras High School in 1941 and married a fellow student, Clinton Knighton, and started a family. During these years she continued to raise and show quarter horses and became a charter member of the Clements Buckaroos and led many parades as flag bearer mounted on one of her cherished horses. After a divorce, she later married Carl Vliet in 1954 and they bred the largest herd of Shetland ponies in San Joaquin County at that time. She also began raising dachshunds and later Manx cats. After the pony farm, she began raising championship purebred Arabians, Pony of the Americas, miniature mules, and then transitioned into raising champion miniature horses for 30 years. Her beloved stallion, Deerhaven Dazzler twice won the National Championship Stallion class held at the American Miniature Horse Association annual show. She was a founding member of the Valley Sierra Miniature Horse Club and served as president for many years.
She truly lived nine lives after surviving multiple injuries from animal- and farm-related incidents. She was tough as nails, but she was happiest and most relaxed surrounded by her animals, family and friends. Raising a plethora of different kinds of animals and showing them at county fairs and horse shows was the love of her life.
Marjorie will be missed not only by her surviving family, but also by the many friends she made during her lifetime. She is survived by her son, Dr. Loren Knighton of Glencoe; daughters, Carolyn Carroll of Sequim, Wash., and Linda Newland of Port Hadlock, Wash.; granddaughters, Clarice Sanderson of Avery, Nicole Chaisson of The Dalles, Ore.; and grandson, Aaron Seibel, of Pioneer; great-grandchildren, Honore, Alaric and Soren Chaisson and Gitaine Reis of Stockton; and niece, Joan Van of Palo Alto; and many cousins.
A celebration of life for family and community will be held later in the spring when gatherings are allowed in California.