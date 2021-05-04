You have permission to edit this article.
Narciso Frank Sanchez

Narciso Frank Sanchez

March 31, 1935 - April 24, 2021

This April 24, Narciso took his final breath, surrounded by his loved ones. The sun rose and the world welcomed Narciso on March 31, 1935, a day the world became a little brighter. Narciso lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, happiness and kindness. He truly loved his family and country. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Narciso was a true patriot who proudly and honorably served in the Army, as a combat engineer.

Narciso is survived by siblings, Pat, Ester, Betty, Tony, Lee and Greg; children, Eleanor R. Meyland, Robert Sanchez (Monica), Katherine Etta Avants, Sandra Gayleen Gomez (Michael); grandchildren, Dorthea, Cody, Moriah, John Paul, Jennifer, Jonathan, Katrina, Jeffrey, Brittany, Samantha and Sara; great-grandchildren, London, Maverick, Jaxon, Isaiah, Emma, Noah and Miccha.

Narciso is preceded in death by his wife, Cathleen Ann Sanchez; daughter, Rene Marie Holtz; brothers, Henry and Abe; and sisters, Rose and Mary.

Graveside services will be held Saturday May 8, at 11 a.m. at the Altaville Protestant Cemetery in Altaville, CA.

