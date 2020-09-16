September 9, 1964 – Septemeber 6, 2020
Lori Duse Weathers, age 55, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lori was born Sept. 9, 1964, in Castro Valley to Lawrence and Vivian (Tanghe) Byrnes.
A 1982 graduate of Bret Harte High School, she began work with AAA while attending Columbia Junior College. She soon married on Sept. 24, 1983, in Columbia, and began life’s most important job, raising her family in Arnold. As part of a tight-knit extended family, Lori’s pride and joy became her own family, where motherhood proved to be her life’s passion. Along with her two sons, Andrew and Tucker, her grandson, Teddy, and soon-to-be first granddaughter, Nora (expecting late September 2020), were Lori’s first love. With the love of family at her core, Lori’s friendships from all circles helped define her; everyone loved her. She maintained close ties throughout her life with loyalty, sincerity, humility, appreciativeness, thankfulness of God’s beauty and grace and selfless generosity. She loved all activities the outdoors could provide, family gatherings, being a big sister, fashion, and providing a loving, stable home.
Lori was heavily involved in many professional pursuits, performing them at the highest levels. These included fitness instructor and working as a teacher/trainer/practitioner in massage therapy and esthetics for 20 years in Murphys and Salt Lake City. A beautiful woman inside and out, Lori will be missed by all, especially her family who reciprocated her love dearly. She is survived by sons, Andrew (Melody) Weathers and Tucker (Colleen) Weathers; grandson, Theodore Jonathan Weathers; parents, Lawrence and Vivian Byrnes; sister, Lisa (Robert Stephenson) Byrnes; brother, Jonathan (Lily) Byrnes; uncle and aunt, Dennis and Rosalee Byrnes; cousins, Michelle (Ron) Bryant and Matthew (Dawn) Byrnes and their children Lilia and Erin; aunt, Bobbe Byrnes; cousins, Mike (Michelle) Byrnes and Mark (Suzanne) Byrnes and their families. Family, friends and others whose lives Lori has touched are welcome to attend both of two separate services: a graveside service (time and date TBD and communicated soon) at Mount Olivet Cemetery in early to mid-October 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a celebration of life memorial service at Lori’s favorite birthday spot – Lake Alpine, Calif., in mid-late June 2021.