Lynn Bennett

LT Benett

July 10, 1946 - December 13, 2022

It is with great regret that we write this goodbye to our beloved family member. Lynn Bennett lived in Calaveras County for her entire adult life. She was born on July 10, 1946, and passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. She had a rich life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Lynn’s smile and loud laugh will never be forgotten, and her love of family, country life, and horses will live through her friends and family always. She is survived by her husband Jim Bennett; her three sons Nicky Smith, Benjy Smith, Wayne Bennett; her brother Terry Pass; and their families. Lynn’s dedication to her family was unmatched, and everyone, especially her grandchildren, Sebastian, Kaylynn, Jacob, and great-grandchild Kai, will forever hold her memory in their hearts. Lynn’s selfless soul brought the light of life to so many, and we will miss her for the rest of our lives. May her soul soar above high in Heaven until we meet again.

0
0
0
0
0

