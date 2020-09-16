December 10, 1928 – September 7, 2020
Frank Corwin De Moss, a six-year resident of Avalon Health Care in San Andreas passed away from the coronavirus on Sept. 7, 2020, at Sutter Amador Hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1928, in San Mateo to Leo and Marion Corwin De Moss, both deceased. He graduated from Oakdale High school in June 1946, and received his embalmer’s license from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in December 1947.
Frank was married in June 1948 in Valley Home, Calif., to Faye Dunn, with whom he had three children. Frank and Faye were divorced in 1963. After working at mortuaries in Livermore and San Jose, in 1956 he changed career fields and worked in various professions in San Jose. In 1981 he obtained his real estate broker’s license and was broker-owner of Arista Properties in Los Gatos until his retirement in 1990.
He and his wife, Geri Crenshaw Heuring, met and married in San Jose, and in July, celebrated their 55th year wedding anniversary. They both enjoyed traveling, made many trips to Europe, and after retirement, they spent their winters on the beach in a small Mexican Oceanside village north of Puerto Vallarta.
Frank’s interest in theatre and music led to his serving a term as president of the board of the San Jose Theatre Guild. He also had his own live jazz and interview radio program twice a week for several years on KTAO in Los Gatos after obtaining his FCC license in 1970.
Upon retirement in 1990, he and Geri moved to San Andreas. In order to become quickly acquainted with their new community, Frank told friends “We joined every organization we could with the exception of the La Leche League.”
Shortly after joining the Progressive Club, he became editor of their newsletter. He soon learned that San Andreas had never had a public park and subsequently was appointed chairman of the Turner Park Committee. With full support from the community, Turner Park became a reality. Frank also coined the phrase “San Andreas, Not our Fault,” which was printed on license plate frames and sold as a fundraiser for the Progressive Club.
In 1994, as Frank was slated to become President of the Progressive Club, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. At that time he made another discovery, the county did not have a support group for cancer patients, so he formed the group, which continues to function as the Calaveras Cancer Support Group. He also wrote the Cancer Support Group newsletter. Frank is survived by his wife, Geri de Moss; his former wife, Faye Dunn; his sisters, Nadine Palmer and Dorothy (Stu) Gould; brother, Stephen De Moss; his children, Bethanye Barkus, Rebecca De Moss and Mark (Carolann) De Moss; grandchildren, Lisa (John) Gibbs, Zachary De Moss and Jane (Brett) Harrison; stepdaughter, Debi Heuring (Fred Bergdolt); great-grandchildren, Zoe and Aimee Gibbs and Charlie Harrison; a niece, Judy (Jim) Dabler; nephews, Rob Palmer and Christopher and David Vasquez.
A celebration of life for family and friends is planned at a later date. Donations may be made through the Facebook page of the Calaveras Cancer Support Group.