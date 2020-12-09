George C. Carlton

June 28, 1942 – November 18, 2020
George Carlton was born in Sutter Creek on June 28, 1942. He grew up in nearby West Point on the family’s homestead ranch with parents, Ben and Laura Carlton, and siblings, Ben, Meada and Mike. Descended from pioneers, George demonstrated an intense work ethic at an early age, along with a talent to fix or build practically anything.
George graduated from Calaveras High School in 1960. As a young man he began work as a diesel mechanic at Stockton Kenworth, and quickly started his family with wife Eileen. They bought a logging truck in 1971 and moved to Amador County, where George became known as a hard-working truck owner, an aggressive gyppo driver, and a highly skilled, sought-after diesel mechanic.
After retiring from his trucking days, George worked for Anderson Logging and then Aces Waste Management as a mechanic, shop boss and driver.
George was fortunate to spend his life with three accomplished women: Eileen Willard Swett, married 1963-1980, Jaqueline Hatfield Carlton, married 1981 to her death in 1999, and partner Janey Bryan these past 17 years.
An independent thinker, George was direct in his communication and did not hesitate to make decisions. He was perfectly happy to break the law if the law did not suit him. Proud of home, he kept everything ship-shape. He was well-informed, a consumer of news, world events, politics. George had terrific comic timing and would leave us in stitches.
George will be missed by his many survivors: devoted long-time partner, Janey Bryan; daughters, Rita Carlton and Julie Wharton (Kevin); stepsons, Douglas Grandbois (Cindy) and Tim Grandbois (Amber); grandchildren, Margaret Swarts (David), Jason Walters (Paulina), Jess Walters, Sierra Grandbois, Traver Grandbois and Kendall Grandbois; brothers, Ben Carlton and Mike Carlton; sister, Meada Cashatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George is also survived by wife, Eileen Swett, and is predeceased by wife, Jacqueline Carlton.