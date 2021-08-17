Charlotte Lorraine Gruendl

April 28, 1930 - August 11, 2021
Long time, former resident of Oakland, Charlotte Gruendl, passed in the comfort of her home in Murphys, Calif. The beautiful daughter of Alvina and Elwood Swanson, Charlotte passed peacefully with her beloved husband of 77 years, Raymond, at her side. Born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, she led a fantastic life of providing, giving and loving her many friends and large family. She graduated from Oakland Technical High School and attended Merritt College in 1967.
Her successful real estate career commenced in 1967 with Harry Henager Real Estate, Oakland. She continued as an independent Broker from 1971-1973, then sales director at one of the first Hi Rise condominiums on Lake Merritt, Lakeside Regency Plaza, 1973-1976. She continued in condominium and subdivision sales until forming Olde Towne Realtors, in Benicia, in 1979. She merged her three-office network of Olde Towne into Mason-McDuffie Real Estate in 1984. She retired from Mason-McDuffie in 1988. In addition to her lengthy real estate career, she was a Board Member of Gruendl, Inc. (Ray’s Electric) from 1984-1988. Charlotte was always active and dedicated to her local community. She volunteered with the Alameda County March of Dimes (1960, Board Chair), Alameda County Mental Health Association (Board of Directors 1961-1966), School Boards at Corpus Christi School and St. Leo the Great School (1967-1975), nurses’ assistant for Dr. Paul Flynn for newborns of unwed mothers (volunteer 1972-1974), and Capistrano-Providence Hospital volunteers (Board Member and President 1976-1978). She was active in the Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts USA, Highland Pre-School-Piedmont, Oakland Real Estate Board (Board Member), CA Realtors Association, National Association of Realtors, Solano Board of Realtors, National Notary Association, Alameda County Women’s Club (auditor) and Montclair Jr. Women’s Club (President). Charlotte was an active Democrat and devout Roman Catholic. Later in life, she took up quilting and became an active member of the Independence Hall Quilters.
Another great accomplishment occurred in 2018, subsequent to the death of her only beloved daughter, Leslie. She was the Compiler/Editor for “Part of Me,” a book of the poems by Dr. Leslie Tepper Gruendl. Her favorite pastimes included family festivities and holidays, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling the world with her husband, quilting, golf, bowling and playing bridge with friends and neighbors. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, her sons Alan, Gregory (wife, Peggy, son, Jared), Stuart (wife, Jane, and sons Cole, Blake, Dane), and Scott Gruendl. She joins her daughter, Dr. Leslie Tepper Gruendl, who entered life eternal, Feb. 5, 2014, survived by her son Beau (wife, Besh, daughter, Allie, and son, Matthew). A private funeral service to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Charlotte’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 621 Sheep Ranch Rd., Murphys, CA, 95247.