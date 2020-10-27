August 4, 1964 – October 16, 2020
Patrick Heryford passed away recently in Daly City. He graduated from Bret Harte High School and the University of San Francisco with a master’s degree. He spent most of his career as a fundraiser for non-profit organizations. Surviving siblings are sisters, Corinne of Sutter Creek, Barbara from Bellingham, Wash.; and brothers, Willie from Lodi and Jim from Murphys. He leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. At his request there will be no services.