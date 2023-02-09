Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
Georgia’s itinerant childhood was in stark contrast to her adult life. Born into poverty in 1931, she was raised by her great grandmother in Oklahoma until she was 9, then moved throughout Wyoming, Montana and California with her mother, who was serving in the Women’s Army Corps. She also stayed with her grandmother Lilah in rural Nebraska, and graduated from Armijo High School in 1949 in Fairfield, Calif. She arrived in Murphys for a summer job at a small cafe following a year of community college. She was immediately noticed by local Bill Wakefield, who fell quickly and everlastingly for the red-haired beauty. They married on a hot August day in 1950, and then resided in a cottage with a wood-burning cook stove and noisy porch-dwelling sheep. They couldn’t believe their luck when a new house in an undeveloped area of Murphys became available in 1952. The happy couple planted trees, began their family, and over the next 70 years enjoyed deep and lasting friendships with others who came to live on Watkins Street.
Georgia’s life centered on her growing family, children Larry, Denise and Amy. She attended their recitals, theatrical presentations, sports events, and volunteered in their classrooms. She was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the PTA, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and St. Patrick’s Altar Society. She completed her AA at Columbia College with the first graduating class in 1969, but plans for higher education were put on hold by a serendipitous offer for a clerk position at Murphys Post Office that transitioned over the years from part-time to full time. She retired after twenty four years in 1991.
Georgia read voraciously, gardened, and sewed wardrobes and wedding gowns. She served as organist at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Murphys for 27 years and lent her voice to church and community choirs. Among her greatest joys were playing her piano and baking stellar persimmon cookies, birthday cakes, and cinnamon rolls.
Following retirement, Georgia and Bill raised their grandson, Will, and embarked on road trips around the Western states. They welcomed the arrival of grandchildren, their hearts swelling with pride as aspiring musicians, athletes, artists, and scholars began their own
careers and families. When Bill died in 2011 on their 61st anniversary, Georgia’s friendship with longtime friend Joyce Tanner provided comfort. As great-grandchildren arrived she learned to text and use FaceTime to keep up with far away loved ones. She researched her ancestry and discovered with surprise that she and Bill shared a remote (enough) common ancestor. She played dominoes, lunched with friends, and lived independently until her death.
Georgia is survived by her children, Larry Wakefield and his wife Mary; Denise Tryon and her husband Tom; Amy Redman and her husband Daren; grandchildren Georgina Wakefield, Lauren Wakefield, and Rachael Lee; Elizabeth Ersun, Kate Tryon, and Walter Tryon; Will Wakefield and Cailin Dentley. Great-grandchildren include Alin, Asa, Henry, Violet, Evan, Sam, Genevieve, Rhea, Beatrice, Oscar, Josephine, and Ashton.
Georgia was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Small, husband Bill Wakefield and many friends.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1:30 p.m. to to 3:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse in the Murphys Diggins, 340 Tom Bell Road, Murphys, California. We welcome all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the Murphys Community Club, P.O. Box 394, Murphys, CA 95247 or mcc95247@gmail.com.