January 28, 1931 – July 18, 2021
Charlotte Stevenson of Valley Springs was born on January 28, 1931. She passed away at 90 years old on July 18, 2021.
Death notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.