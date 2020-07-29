April 17, 1948 – July 15, 2020
Phyllis Susan Brackett (Sue Brackett) passed away at age 72 on July 15, 2020.
Resided in San Andreas for last 44 years.
Children: David Michael Brackett, Timothy Daniel Brackett.
