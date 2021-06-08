April 6, 1926 – May 27, 2021
Lore Helene Gates, 95, of Vallecito passed peacefully from this life on May 20.
Lore was born April 6, 1926, in Stuttgart, Germany, to Maria (Egelhof) and Otto Maisch. She experienced many hardships as a young woman during World War II, until she was offered a job by the U.S. Army due to her English language skills. She worked as a telephone operator for the Army Telephone and Telegraph office. In 1948, she married U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Gates and traveled to his hometown of Calexico, Calif. The next few years saw the couple and their growing family living at the Presidio in San Francisco; Yokohama, Japan; Fort Ord, Monterey; and Bozeman, Mont., before settling in Hayward and Castro Valley.
Lore lost her husband, Dick, in 1969 after a long illness stemming from injuries received in overseas service. During this time and after, Lore had five children to support, which she did with her typical grit and determination. She earned a degree from University of California, Hayward, and went to work for the California Employment Development Department. She transferred to the Sonora office in 1977 and made her home in Vallecito with her partner, Robert Atkinson. Lore and Bob settled into country life, and planted fruit and nut trees, had a vegetable garden, and raised chickens, ducks, and geese. Lore and Bob were active in the Calaveras Arts Council. Lore also joined the Black Bart Players and participated in early melodramas put on by the group. She was also active in the AAUW, participating in many groups and organizing the AAUW Oktoberfest, an early precursor to today’s Gold Rush Fair. Lore loved to garden and was a member of the Calaveras Garden Club. Lore had an interest in the natural world around her. She loved traveling to experience other countries and cultures and had traveled all over the world.
Lore was preceded in death by her partner, Robert Atkinson, and her oldest son, Jim, who passed this December. She is survived by her sons, Joe and Tim (Marianne) Gates, both of Vallecito; and daughters, Lynn (Duane) Condit of Hayward and Nancy Johnson of Hanford; grandchildren, Amanda, Austin and Jackson Gates; Seana Condit-Gordon; Mariah Hohn; Dylan Condit; Larry Gates; and Kimberly Duong; sister, Gisella Bauer of Germany; and six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be at Vallecito Cemetery at 11 a.m. on June 16, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 3814 Church Street, Vallecito.