You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn Joan Madeiros Larson

  • Updated
Marilyn Joan Madeiros Larson

Marilyn Joan Madeiros Larson, 82, beloved mother, grandmother and GG, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Manteca with her daughter, Pauline, by her side.

Marilyn and her husband, Larry, called many places in Northern California home: Oakland, Berkeley, Weaverville, Salyer, Gasquet, Placerville, Hayfork, Yreka, Concord, Arnold and Manteca. Marilyn always found time to volunteer with Girl Scouts, Sunday school, summer Bible school, PTA, Arnold Angels, and recently handing out cookies and juice at Red Cross blood drives. She was one of the board members and a founding member of Arnold Angels. When she moved to Yreka, Marilyn worked at Jim’s Jewelry and the City of Yreka. After her children were grown up, she worked for Intere (Concord) and Blue Lake Springs Homeowners Association (Arnold).

In their retirement years, Marilyn and her husband, Larry, enjoyed traveling the world on different cruise ships. Every day of the week Marilyn walked two miles on the trails around her housing development in Manteca. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf.

Marilyn was devoted to her family. She loved them all and especially spending time camping, boating, vacations, sports games, cheer competitions and just spending time with everyone.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Zoe Ann (David) Liggett and Pauline (George) Eiras; son-in-law, Lou Mack; grandchildren, Brandon (Shelly) Liggett, Joshua (Tabitha) Liggett, Michael (Stephanie) Eiras, Bryan Mack, Amanda Eiras Winter, William (Jessi) Mack, Joseph (Aubry) Eiras. Eleven great-grandchildren, Julie (20), Megan (18), Easton (8), Kameron (5), Adalyn (5), Lucas (4), Rachel (3), Kaden (2), Lucie (2), Isabella (2), Amelia (1).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Larson; son, Eric Larson; daughter, Brenda Mack; granddaughter, Jessica Eiras; brother, Myron Madeiros.

In remembrance of Marilyn, please consider donating to the Oakland Zoo (oaklandzoo.org/donate-to-oakland-zoo), where she went on dates with her husband and visited with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We will deeply miss Marilyn but will hold her memory close to our hearts. We love you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.