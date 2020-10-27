You have permission to edit this article.
Jack Saul

Jack Saul

August 26, 1934 – October 4, 2020

Jack David Saul passed away at home on Oct. 4, 2020. Jack was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Newby, Okla. He moved to Earlimart, Calif., in 1946 with his parents and two sisters. He met his wife Mavis in Earlimart and they married in San Jose in 1955. Jack and Mavis moved to Angels Camp in 1963 and then settled in Avery in 1965. They started their family business, Saul Plumbing, in the ’70s and ran it out of their home until 1988. Jack was proud of their business and the fact that it had, at times, employed four generations of their family. He was an avid fisherman and an even greater storyteller. We will miss his tall tales. He is survived by his wife, Mavis; his four sons, Randy, Bill, Danny and Tim; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carolyn Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

