April 21, 1938 - June 23, 2022
William “Bill” Mohrmann was born on April 21, 1938, in Lockeford, Calif. He was the youngest of four children born to Oliver and Marjorie (Rice) Mohrman. Bill passed away at his home on June 23, 2022. Bill passed away in bed while he was talking with his wife Barbara.
Bill grew up in Lockeford, Calif., and graduated from Lodi High School in Lodi. Always a hard worker, he started working at a young age as a hay harvester. As he got older, he started working at a grocery store in Amador County. When he met Barbara Morales, he took a job at Treats, the local grocery store. Bill started his own business, Mohrmann Plumbing. With this job he did a little bit of everything. He did some construction and electrician work as well.
Over Bill’s 84 years of life, he has loved his dogs, Buck, a golden retriever, Christy, a black lab, Aspen, a black lab, and currently his dog Roger, a black lab/pit bull. Roger was named after one of his older brothers who lost his life as a young boy. Roger is a big reason that kept Bill going. When Bill would be asked “who do you live with?” his answer was always “my dog.” His daughter would say “what about mom?” He would reply “her too.”
Bill left behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Mohrman, of San Andreas; son Brad Mohrmann, of Hearld; daughter Shannon Grant, of Agoura Hills; three grandchildren Eric Grant, Austin Grant, and Eleana Grant; one great-granddaughter Theadora Grant; sister-in-law Dorothy Mohrmann; and brother-in-law Robert Chulick.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the San Andreas Community Covenant Church in San Andreas.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Calaveras Humane Society at 1209 CA-49, Angels Camp, CA 95222.
Bill loved his family and friends. Everyone loved Bill. He will be dearly missed by many.