August 27, 1940 - July 2, 2022
James “Jim” Gerald Kelley was born on August 27, 1940, in Delano, Calif., to James and Leona Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in the Bakersfield area. As a young teen, he worked a number of jobs and often reflected on his time spent working on the railroad.
In 1962 he married Jean Batteen, and they had five children: Diana, Alan, Tracy, Amber, and Jarrett. He worked for the California Youth Authority and retired in 1989. He also sold real estate and enjoyed the connections he made in the community and in the industry. Sadly, Jean passed away suddenly while on a family trip to Oregon.
Jim met Linda McNown, and they married in 1999. The two of them sought out yard sales, explored (and operated) antique stores, and enjoyed fixing up their homes. They lived in Valley Springs, Pismo, and Sutter Creek, and settled in Angels Camp for the past three years.
Jim looked forward to regular visits to the library and liked to read westerns, biographies and history books. He loved daily walks and country drives, especially up Highway 88. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Always very resourceful and fun, he was also a very humble and caring person.
He is survived by his spouse of 23 years, Linda Kelley; sons Alan Kelley (Stephanie), Jarret Kelley (Erin) and Michael Kelley; daughters Diana Corn (Butch), Tracy Storey (Scott); Amber Krouse (Justin) and Terri Moser; stepchildren Debbie Ponte (Dave) and Rob Stokes (Michelle). He has 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Country Lanes Estates Clubhouse in Angels Camp.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Calaveras Community Foundation (PO Box 1346, AC 95222) in memory of Michelle and Kathryn Ponte; Alzheimer’s Association; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.