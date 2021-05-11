You have permission to edit this article.
Judy Nordstrom

Judy Nordstrom

January 24, 1953 – May 5, 2021

Judy Nordstrom passed away at 7:20 a.m. on May 5, 2021, in Angels Camp. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend. Judy was passionate about giving back to her community and was a member of various philanthropic and social groups including (but not limited to): the American Legion, The Red Hat Society, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Moose Lodge, and the Calaveras Optimist Club where she held the title of president. She leaves behind her husband, Allan; son, Richard and four stepchildren; sister, Sally; as well as her brother-in-law, John; and her loving niece, Shauna. She is preceded by her son, Jimmy.

