October 8, 1945 – March 14, 2021
Joel Thomas Mills was born Oct. 8, 1945, and passed suddenly on March 14, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of West Point; his son, Steven Mills of Atwater; and his daughter, Ranette Russell of Belton, Mo.; and his youngest daughter, Esther Serradell of Stockton. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He moved to West Point after his retirement and he loved the area. He was a sheet metal worker until 1998.
There will be a private memorial Service in West Point in April. He will be missed by his family and friends.
