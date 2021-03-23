You have permission to edit this article.
Joel Thomas Mills

October 8, 1945 – March 14, 2021

Joel Thomas Mills was born Oct. 8, 1945, and passed suddenly on March 14, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of West Point; his son, Steven Mills of Atwater; and his daughter, Ranette Russell of Belton, Mo.; and his youngest daughter, Esther Serradell of Stockton. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He moved to West Point after his retirement and he loved the area. He was a sheet metal worker until 1998.

There will be a private memorial Service in West Point in April. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

