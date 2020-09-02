May 24, 1936 – July 20, 2020
Frederick Eugene Evans, 84, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Mark Twain Medical Center of natural causes. He was born May 24, 1936, in a tarpaper shack at his grandparents farm on the Moseley Prairie in Oklahoma outside of Siloam Springs, Ark., to Leslie B. Evans and Mildred C. Evans as their first child.
Frederick spent his early life going to school, working the family farm, and doing odd jobs – everything from bucking hay to picking cherries. He said he was good at bucking hay but very bad at picking cherries. During droughts his father would pack up the family and move to wherever there was work, which eventually led him to Ceres, where he graduated high school in 1953. Frederick worked his first fire season that summer as a seasonal firefighter for the California Division of Forestry, what is now Cal Fire at Murphys Forest Fire station. He then joined the army in 1954 and spent his first year in Korea. After spending three years in the service, he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1957. Frederick started higher education at Northeastern State College Oklahoma. In 1958 he transferred to Modesto JC, where he acquired his Associates of Arts degree in 1959. That summer he returned to being a seasonal firefighter, and during the winters went back to school at Northeastern State. In 1962 Frederick received a job as a forest fire truck driver/engineer at West Point Station, and decided that he was a better firefighter than a student, and a lot better at it than picking cherries, so he dropped out of college and dedicated his life to that occupation.
On Dec. 19, 1965, while working as a fire truck driver for CDF, he married the love of his life, a fiery Mexican with an iron will named Margarita Gonzales. They had three children and a loving marriage until her passing on March 6, 2005.
In 1965 he was promoted to forest firefighter foreman/captain at San Andreas Station. Throughout his early career Frederick received a reputation as a very aggressive firefighter with a strong belief in fighting fire with fire, and whenever viable he used that tactic. By the time of his appointment to state forest ranger 1/battalion chief in 1981, he had acquired two nicknames: “Fire Out Freddie,” and the more commonly known “Drip Torch Freddie.” From 1981 to 1982 he was in charge of the Emergency Command Center for the Tuolumne-Calaveras Ranger Unit. Frederick returned to the field in 1982 in charge of Battalion 1, the San Andreas Battalion. Frederick was always proud of the men he worked with and believed that the Tuolumne-Calaveras Ranger Unit was the best firefighting unit in the state. Whenever taking strike teams out of the county he always tried to prove it by taking the most demanding assignments. As a battalion chief he was a big proponent of vegetation management burns and tried to have at least one a year, and ran a number of very large control burns. Frederick believed they served a number of important functions; first, it provided better habitat for wildlife – he always said nothing lives in the middle of 40 acres of chamise; second, fuel load reduction – if you have a fire it is easier to put out, and one of the most important things in firefighter training is the more fire behavior they interact with and witness, the better firefighters get. He did a lot of different projects while working for CDF, from building a rock wall at West Point Station, to building a radio tower at San Andreas station.
Frederick led by example by walking fire lines and even packing hose until his retirement in 1992. At the time of his retirement in 1992 he was one of the most respected firemen in the state.
He was a man who loved his work and spent summers fighting fire while Margarita raised the kids in Valley Springs.
After his retirement, Fred and Margarita spent a lot of time together, even going on road trips to Alaska, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
He was an avid deer hunter. When he wasn’t fighting fire in the fall, he was hunting deer with friends that liked to hike the hills and mountains like him. He loved deep-sea fishing and spent two weeks a year fishing off the north coast of California, mostly out of Albion, even though he got sea sick regularly.
He was a huge high school football fan who went to games from his senior year of high school when he first learned to play, to the last years of his life.
In his later years he became a fan of local oval track racing, traveling from Madera to Roseville, but watched most of the races at Stockton 99 Speedway. He regularly donated everything from tires to tools for a few different race teams.
He attended retirement breakfasts every month with his friends up in Angels Camp.
Frederick Eugene Evans was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita Evans of Valley Springs; sister, Carol Thomson of Mission, Texas; father, Leslie B. Evans, and mother, Mildred C. Evans of Siloam Springs, Okla.
He is survived by sons, Michael John Evans of Grovetown, Ga., Mitchell James Evans of Valley Springs; daughter, Melisa Julian Millwood of Grovetown, Ga.; granddaughter, Angelica Meadows of Cullman, Ala.; grandson, Sean Millwood of Grovetown, Ga. He has six brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law and a lot of nieces and nephews.
Frederick was a very kind and generous man who was always willing to help out his family, friends and neighbors.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Due to the virus restrictions, we will be unable to have a memorial for our father at this time. We are planning on having a dinner and remembrance for him at the end of January up at the Calaveras County fairgrounds. I will need the number of people who would like to attend in order to meet guidelines. Anyone wanting to attend, please email me names, addresses and the number of people to calaveras62@hotmail.com.