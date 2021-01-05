John J. Holleman

Resident of Stockton
October 25, 1932 – December 17, 2020
Earth contracted and Heaven expanded with the passing of John Joseph Holleman from dementia on Dec. 17, 2020, in Stockton. John was born Oct. 25, 1932, to Grace and Joseph Holleman in Oakland. He graduated from Oakland High School, served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from UC Berkeley with a major in zoology. He later obtained his Masters in zoology from Cal and his EE.d from Nova University. While at Cal he met the love of his life, Nancy Bracken. They were married March 25, 1956.
John began his career at Merritt College, Oakland, teaching sciences. He served at Merritt for 20 years, leaving to become president of Vista College in Berkeley (now called Berkeley City College). Serving Vista for nine years, he then became president of Gavilan College in Gilroy retiring in 1992. During his teaching and administrative career, John continued his research of Platyhelminthes-marine flatworms. This research led to the identification of multiple new species, research papers, citations and presentations as a world-renowned expert in the field. He was never happier than in his hip waders, collecting specimens in tidepools around the world, unless it was showing the animals to his grandchildren and their classmates.
John was an adventurer, a scientist, a true “MacGyver” never traveling without his trusty Boy Scout pocketknife. In retirement he and Nancy bought property in San Andreas, built their home and planted 3.5 acres of zinfandel grapes. Utilizing his scientific knowledge, he brought forth beautiful zinfandel grapes which were produced into Big John Zinfandel by Newsome Harlow Wines of Murphys. In 2015, he and Nancy sold the vineyard and moved to O’Connor Woods in Stockton to be closer to family.
No matter where John and Nancy lived, John was active in the community service groups: Rotary International, Berkeley Breakfast Cub, Gilroy Community Foundation and Calaveras Community Foundation to list a few. He coached his children’s sports teams, cheered on his children and later grandchildren in every activity. He was a true family man with a laugh that filled a room.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy; and their children, Jennifer Gifford (Paul) of Palm Springs, Linda Draper (Don) of Concord, John Holleman of Modesto; and former daughter-in-law, Bette Miles-Holleman of Modesto. He was a loving “Big Grandpa” to 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, David (Lillian) of Oak Point Texas, numerous nieces and nephews and their exchange student “son,” Jim Bryden (Suzanne) of the United Kingdom and their two children.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial is planned for the summer of 2021. If you wish to be notified of the memorial, please e-mail BigJohnsmemorial@gmail.com. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the following: O’Connor Woods Scholarship Fund, 3400 Wagner Heights Rd, Stockton, CA 95209, Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or Rotary International.
John lived life to the fullest, one of generosity of spirit, knowledge and love. He was larger than life and has left a larger-than-life hole in our hearts. To best remember John, raise a glass of wine, inhale deeply of the aroma, and savor the beauty of the vintage.
Arrangements by Neptune Society of Northern California.