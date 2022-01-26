 Skip to main content
Scott Jeffery Hermann

February 27, 1970 - January 8, 2022

Scott Jeffery Hermann, 51, a longtime resident of San Andreas, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on Feb. 27, 1970, in San Jose, Calif., to Richard and Priscilla Hermann and was the youngest of three sons. In 1974, he moved to San Andreas, where he remained.

Scott graduated from Gold Strike High School and completed a course in welding at Columbia College. He did a lot of welding work in downtown Sonora and went on to work his own landscaping business where he held a reliable clientele. He took much pride in his work ethic, and his clients always had good things to say about the quality of his work.

In 1992, he welcomed his beautiful daughter, Sharee. He was an artist, and his hobbies included skateboarding, listening to Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Ozzy Osbourne, and watching nature documentaries. Scott valued determination, humility, and open-mindedness, and will be missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharee; brothers, Rick and Dan; his parents; and many extended family members and good friends.

Friends are invited to share Scott’s life at a memorial service on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Turner Park in San Andreas, Calif. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Hotline provides free and confidential support 24/7 at 800-273-8255. Arrangements are entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service, www.sierracremationservice.com

