 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Parisi

Parisi

April 19, 1928 - December 24, 2021 

John Parisi, a longtime resident of Murphys, passed away on Dec. 24 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was married to his wife, Dorothy, for 62 years, who is deceased. 

He was 93 years old. He served in the Marines in WWII and the Korean War. He enjoyed working in his beautiful yard and garden. 

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Payton (Leland), of Dorrington; son, John Parisi Jr (Sandy), of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren Steven Payton (Jamey), of Camp Connell, Calif., Cristina Tuchenhagen (Alan), of Fremont, Calif., James Payton (Michele), of Angels Camp, Melinda Witkowicz (Chris), of Fremont, Calif., and eight great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.