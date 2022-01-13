April 19, 1928 - December 24, 2021
John Parisi, a longtime resident of Murphys, passed away on Dec. 24 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was married to his wife, Dorothy, for 62 years, who is deceased.
He was 93 years old. He served in the Marines in WWII and the Korean War. He enjoyed working in his beautiful yard and garden.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Payton (Leland), of Dorrington; son, John Parisi Jr (Sandy), of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren Steven Payton (Jamey), of Camp Connell, Calif., Cristina Tuchenhagen (Alan), of Fremont, Calif., James Payton (Michele), of Angels Camp, Melinda Witkowicz (Chris), of Fremont, Calif., and eight great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed.