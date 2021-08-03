You have permission to edit this article.
Sarah Louise Kallio

July 24, 1982 – July 5, 2021

Sarah Louise Kallio was born in Reedley, Calif., on July 24, 1982. She lived in San Andreas for eight years. She passed away in Fresno on July 5, 2021, at the age of 38. She worked in the industry of forestry. Her memorial service was on July 17, 2021, in Angels Camp.

She is survived by her daughter, Leanna Kallio, of San Andreas; her three siblings, Robert Kallio, of Daytona Beach, Fla., Michael Kallio, of Angels Camp, and Elizabeth Kallio Johns, of San Andreas; her parents, Patrick and Becky Kallio, of San Andreas. She is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Kallio, 1991.

Sarah was known for her artistic side. She would make creations or restore items that she found at yard sales. She was known for her posts on Frogville. The Butte Fire changed her life along with many of us. The opportunity to work on the cleanup changed her career path. The past few years had her working throughout the state on various projects. Sarah started out flagging traffic and moved up to a forester position. Sarah will be missed by family and friends.

