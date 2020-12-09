November 12, 1939 – November 24, 2020
Sandy Elzig was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Westwood, Calif., and lived a fun-filled life for 81 years! She married our dad, Dan Elzig, and loved him for 63 years! They raised three children, spoiled six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren … with plans to spoil a new one that is on the way. Sandy loved spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends. She also loved camping, traveling, her smokes and gambling … not necessarily in that order! She was well-known for carrying a flask of apricot brandy! She will be missed, but our hearts are full. Dan and Sandy want their lives celebrated together, so no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras County.