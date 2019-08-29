You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Betty Jane Watson

Betty Jane Watson

Longtime Angels Camp resident Betty Jane Watson died July 21 at a rest home in Sacramento. She was 93.

She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in Angels Camp for 34 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Gordon of Camino, Calif.; three granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was a homemaker and worked as a deputy clerk, in the municipal court of Redwood City.

She was very active in The Union Congregational Church, serving as president of The Women’s Fellowship, teaching Sunday school and serving on the Diaconate.

She played the organ, recorder and the violin. She loved art, painting, sewing, sculpting, gardening, woodwork and animals.

She retired and moved to Angels Camp in 1981 with her husband, Don, who preceded her in death in 2003.

They bought a 100-year-old house and remodeled it. 

A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 12 noon at The Union Congregational Church in Angels Camp. Donations can be made to the Union Congregational Church, P.O. Box 186, Angels Camp, CA, 95222.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.