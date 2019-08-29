Longtime Angels Camp resident Betty Jane Watson died July 21 at a rest home in Sacramento. She was 93.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in Angels Camp for 34 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Gordon of Camino, Calif.; three granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was a homemaker and worked as a deputy clerk, in the municipal court of Redwood City.
She was very active in The Union Congregational Church, serving as president of The Women’s Fellowship, teaching Sunday school and serving on the Diaconate.
She played the organ, recorder and the violin. She loved art, painting, sewing, sculpting, gardening, woodwork and animals.
She retired and moved to Angels Camp in 1981 with her husband, Don, who preceded her in death in 2003.
They bought a 100-year-old house and remodeled it.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 12 noon at The Union Congregational Church in Angels Camp. Donations can be made to the Union Congregational Church, P.O. Box 186, Angels Camp, CA, 95222.