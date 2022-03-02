June 4, 1922 - February 21, 2022
June Fay Biagi, 99, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Feb. 21, 2022, in Angels Camp.
June was born to Dominic and Lily Cassella in Amador City, Amador County, on June 4, 1922, and lived in Amador City until moving to an independent living residence in Angels Camp six years ago. In the late 1930s, June met a handsome gas station attendant in her hometown, and in 1941 she and Alvin Biagi were married.
June graduated from the old Sutter Creek High School in 1940, and when Alvin went into the U.S. Navy, she went to work at the Toyon Box Mill in Calaveras County putting together boxes for the war effort. When she became a mother, June focused her efforts on caring for her family and home. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Young Ladies Institute, a women’s Catholic organization where she was treasurer for many years and enjoyed participating in their activities and events into her 80s. June was a skilled seamstress, loved to crochet, knit, and arrange beaded and foam flowers. She won numerous awards for her handwork, including Best of Show for her crocheted tablecloth at the Amador County Fair. She was a member of the Amador Swing and Sway Jazz Band. June was a longtime volunteer at the Amador County Senior Center, serving and delivering lunches. Later, June became the librarian for the Amador City Library for many years and would fill in at other libraries around the county. June loved hosting family gatherings and was known for her lemon meringue pies and homemade raviolis. She told many stories of growing up in Amador City and had a delightful sense of humor.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, and her sister Mary Lou. She leaves behind son, Del (Linda) Biagi; daughter, Marjorie (Mike) Castro; grandsons, Mike (Marla) Biagi, Rob (Kathleen) Biagi, Kevin (Stacey) Biagi; great-grandchildren Matt (Dana), Juli, Natalie, Wyatt, Emily, Laine (Hannah) and Deni; great-great-grandchildren Cody, Bryce, and Summer; and nieces Judie (Norman) Wika, Fran Allen, and nephew Ken Chulick. June was very proud of having five generations of Biagis with the birth of her three great-great-grandchildren. All of her grandkids loved their GGB.
A visitation was held on March 1, 2022, at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson followed by rosary. Private graveside services were held on March 3, 2022, at the Catholic Cemetery in Sutter Creek. The family thanks the staff at Foothill Village and Bristol Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local hospice organization. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the online guest book.