Delida Lagomarsino

May 5, 1920 – November 28, 2022
Delida passed away peacefully in the early hours of Nov. 28, 2022. She was 102 years old.
A native of Calaveras County, Delida Dragone was born in Esmeralda (then known as Indian Creek). At age 2, she moved with her family to their Murphys property on the corner of French Gulch Road and Murphys Grade Road. She attended Murphys Grammar School and graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1937. In 1938, she married Bill Lagomarsino and moved into the house on her family property that was to be her home for the next 80 years.
With her sharp mind and excellent memory, Delida was a living history of 20th-century Calaveras County, especially Murphys. Until the end of her life, she would recount events, people, and places dating back more than 80 years. She would readily recall a bustling community at Carson Hill, the three cars a day that would pass by her house on French Gulch Road, the “Hooverville" in Angels Camp, and the "hobos" that would visit her family's ranch to ask for food or work during the Great Depression.
Delida had two passions: her family and her home and property in Murphys. Later in life, she would develop a third: the quest for the perfect lunch. Many of her close friendships over the years began at a local eatery. Driving into her late 90s, she became a fixture on the roads and in the stores and restaurants of Angels Camp and Murphys. Never complaining about the increasing traffic, she delighted in the opportunity it gave her to try new lunch spots and meet new people.
Delida loved caring for others and would do so whenever the need arose. She was actively involved with not only her children but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She established many close friendships during her time working at the Bret Harte Tuberculosis Sanitarium and through her church, Sierra Covenant in Murphys, and later, Vallecito Union
Church.
Delida was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her son, Randy; her daughter-in-law, Debbie; and her granddaughter, Gabriella. She is survived by her son, Dan (Carol); her
grandchildren, Gino (Paulanna), Kristin (Jack), Marlo (Chad), and Andrea; and by her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Lucas, Burgen, Nekos, Laird, Navaeh, Will, and Sophie. She was interred at Buena Vista Cemetery in a private family ceremony, and the family will announce details for a Celebration of Life for Delida in early 2023.
The Lagomarsino family wishes to convey their deepest gratitude to the Foothill Village, who comforted Delida and her family at the end of her life.