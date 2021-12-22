On Nov. 3, Dolly Tretheway Thornburg entered into her heavenly home.
She leaves behind her children—her son, Micheal Thornburg (wife Anh); his three children, Ashliegh Thornburg Shelton, Cody Thornburg, and Thomas Thornburg; her daughter Tami Thornburg Hughes (husband Sean); their three children, Tyler Hughes (wife Bergen), Jacob Hughes, and Joshua Hughes. She also leaves three great-grandsons, Brayden, Trent, and Koltyn Hughes, and sister Jeannie-Tretheway-Simpson; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She is greatly missed by family and a lifetime of friends.