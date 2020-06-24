Brenda Gay Delap

Brenda Gay Delap

May 3, 2020

Brenda Gay Delap of West Point was born in Tulare to M.L. Jr. and Clara Mae (Massey) McBride. She passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Ft. Smith, Ark. at the age of 66.

She is survived by her husband, the Love of her Life, Jimmy Delap; sons, Jimmy Dustin Delap, James Russell Delap, both of West Point; daughter, Jennifer Leann Herman, and husband, Tom of Poteau, Okla; sister, Nyoka Turner of Poteau; brothers, Rex Blaylock, and wife, Cheryl of Poteau, Randy Blaylock of DeQueen, Ark., Daniel Blaylock of Cameron, Okla., Dusty Blaylock of Chattanooga, Tenn., Rowdy Massey and wife, Jerri of Chelsea, Okla.; grandchildren, Jaret Delap of San Andreas, Riley Delap of Jackson, Ronin Delap of Jackson, Lily Delap and Shelby Delap of Pine Grove; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Brock Massey of Gainesville, Texas. Her sister, Pamela Taylor of Poteau, Okla. passed away June 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in West Point at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 27.

