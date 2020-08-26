March 11, 1946 – August 12, 2020
Nancy A. Ballesteros, age 74, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jackson. Nancy was born in Sutter Creek on March 11, 1946, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Yarnall) and Illus Raymond Ball.
Nancy Ballesteros was blessed with a passionate life and she loved to babysit the grandchildren, she was tough as nails which attributes to me and my sister’s livelihood. She made the best Mexican food this side of the county line, and the family enjoyed every bit of it. She is not suffering anymore and has been accepted into the Lord’s realm of eternal life. She will be greatly missed and those great memories of her will last a lifetime.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Denise (Rick) Schaad, of Willseyville; a son, John Ballesteros, of West Point; sisters, Norma Cuneo, Peggy Harris, Mary Jane Baker; brothers, Ilus “Jr.” Ball, Leon Ball; grandchildren, Kealey Ballesteros, Ashley Alaway, Jessica Gordon; great-grandchildren, Maverick Alaway and McKenzie Alaway.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020; 12 p.m. at the home of Denise and Rick Schaad. Please contact Denise for further information (209) 293-4481. Interment at the West Point Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.