Gabriel Michael Don Freeman

  Updated
  • Comments
July 17, 1982 - August 1, 2021

Gabriel Michael Don Freeman, of Murphys, Calif., went home to Jesus on Aug. 1, 2021. Gabriel was born to Jimmy Don and Judy Freeman, of Hathaway Pines, Calif. on July 17, 1982. He is survived by his wife, Chantal Freeman, and four daughters, Mia, age 11, Eva, 9, Ela, 6, and Alexa, 4; his brother, Elijah Freeman, his sister, Javannah Boehme, and his niece, Haley Champion. Gabriel was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Don, his mother, Judy, and his brother Archie Champion. He will be remembered as a cherished husband, father, and friend with a contagious laugh and infectious smile. A celebration of life will be held at Murphys Community Park on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. We invite those who knew and loved Gabriel to join us for a barbecue dinner and live music.

