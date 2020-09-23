November 19, 1926 – September 19, 2020
Geraldine “Gerry” Steblay Cartier died peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. A 50-year resident of Mountain Ranch, Gerry was an active member of the Calaveras Democratic Party and subsequently in the Calaveras County Green Party, as well as a member of the Unitarian Church.
Gerry was born in Duluth, Minn., the third child of Mary and Edward Steblay. After completing high school there, she moved to Southern California with her parents and siblings in 1944. In 1948 she graduated from the San Bernardino College of Nursing, and soon moved to San Francisco where she practiced nursing until moving to Mountain Ranch in 1970. The exception was when she served in the medical corps in Japan and Korea from 1951 to 1952 as a first lieutenant in the USAF 8th Medical Group, and when she studied anesthesia at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
After moving to Mountain Ranch, she worked in Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador county hospitals.
Shortly after moving to Mountain Ranch, Gerry and a few friends opened the first health food store in the area, but Gerry said they were “woefully unprepared” and the business didn’t last. It did, however, prove to be a turning point in her life. One day a man came in to return something and they started talking, then became friends. In 1984 she married that man, Jim Cartier, and they enjoyed 24 years together until Jim passed away in 2008.
A strong peace advocate, one of Gerry’s proudest achievements was participating in the Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament in 1986. For nine months, Gerry and Jim, along with 500 others, walked 3,700 miles across the U.S. from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to advocate for global nuclear disarmament.
She loved working in her garden, playing piano, reading and spending time with family friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Steblay; and her sister, Marion Steblay Knowles. She is survived by her brother, Edward Steblay; two sisters, Eulalie “Tyke” Glaser and Julie Hunt; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life for family and friends is being planned for a later date. In the meantime, donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of Calaveras County, National Public Radio, or the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a non-governmental coalition promoting adherence to and implementation of the United Nations nuclear weapon ban treaty.