 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly Ann Watson

March 13, 1938 - September 6, 2022

Beverly Ann Watson, of Angels Camp, Calif., went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Bev, as she was known by family and friends, was 84 years old. She was born to Theodore and Vesy Roth on March 13, 1938, in Akron, Ohio. Bev is preceded in death by her father; mother; her sister, Cheryl Ice; oldest daughter, Vicki Harr; and grandson Corbin Thomasy Jr.

Loved ones left behind to cherish her memory are her partner of 37 years, Ricky Jones, of Angels Camp, Calif.; five children, George Watson and wife Arlene, Chris Watson-Hall, Karin Watson-Mason and husband Kent, Jeff Watson, Terry Watson, and wife Cheryl.

Bev was a loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Truly a legacy she leaves behind. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, all of them close to her heart.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1p.m. at Copperopolis Armory, 695 Main Street, Copperopolis CA, 95228.

We will miss her greatly, but she will live forever in our hearts.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.