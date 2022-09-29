March 13, 1938 - September 6, 2022
Beverly Ann Watson, of Angels Camp, Calif., went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Bev, as she was known by family and friends, was 84 years old. She was born to Theodore and Vesy Roth on March 13, 1938, in Akron, Ohio. Bev is preceded in death by her father; mother; her sister, Cheryl Ice; oldest daughter, Vicki Harr; and grandson Corbin Thomasy Jr.
Loved ones left behind to cherish her memory are her partner of 37 years, Ricky Jones, of Angels Camp, Calif.; five children, George Watson and wife Arlene, Chris Watson-Hall, Karin Watson-Mason and husband Kent, Jeff Watson, Terry Watson, and wife Cheryl.
Bev was a loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Truly a legacy she leaves behind. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, all of them close to her heart.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1p.m. at Copperopolis Armory, 695 Main Street, Copperopolis CA, 95228.
We will miss her greatly, but she will live forever in our hearts.