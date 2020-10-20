October 23, 1956 – August 7, 2020
David Anthony Aymond of Copperopolis passed away at 62 on Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Castro Valley. He is survived by his sons, Devin Aymomd and Justin Aymond; and sister, Ruth Cassidy.
