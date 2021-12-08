May 21, 1928 - November 24, 2021
Wilma Hughes passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Sutter Health in Jackson, Calif., at the age of 93 years old. She was born May 21, 1928, in Kansas, to her parents, William and Maddie (Miler) Tingle.
Wilma is survived by six daughters, Tina Gilbert, Reena Luis, Katherine Woodford, Susan VanNorsdall, Mary Warren, and Gloria Fahrney. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Wilma is preceded in death by her sons, Harold Turner and David Turner.
Wilma moved to Calaveras County in 1976. Wilma was a pillar of the community, always raising money for all sorts of causes. For 25 years she volunteered for the San Andreas Lions Club and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She worked in the business industry as an entrepreneur for 70 years and touched many lives in her lifetime.
Wilma will be laid to rest with the love of her life, Howard Hughes. There will be a Celebration of Life for Wilma the weekend of Presidents Day for all her family and friends to celebrate her life. More details to follow. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the online guest book.