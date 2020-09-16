You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Feeley

Patricia Feeley

April 10, 1932 – September 8, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Feeley passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in San Andreas. She was born April 10, 1932, to Pearl and Wally Smith. Pat grew up in Modesto, then moved to Lodi with her husband Paul to raise their family. In the early ’60s they moved to San Andreas, where they owned and operated the Patio Drive-In. Pat and Paul loved their community and had many friends. Pat was a cancer survivor (twice). She loved music, reading, going to church, and taking trips to Carmel and Lake Tahoe. She was an active member of the Lions Club for many years. Pat loved the holidays, especially if it meant having all of her family together. She is survived by her son, Paul Feeley, of Auburn; and Pam Feeley, of San Andreas. In her final years, Pat was cared for by her amazing CNA’s at Avalon Health Care. Contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to optimal Hospice. No services will be held. Pat will be forever in our hearts.

