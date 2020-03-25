November 21, 1936 – February 28, 2020
George Markoe passed away on Friday, Feb. 28 in the presence of his loving family. He was born in New York, NY on Nov. 21, 1936, and grew up in North Hollywood. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years, he attended CSUN and acquired his BA in Physical Education. For 16 years, he worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corp. in various professional programs. He and his wife, Janet, were married in 1968. Their daughter, Jeannine, was born in 1972, and their son, James, in 1975.
In 1979, George wished to allow his children the benefits of growing up in a close community, such as Angels Camp. The family enjoyed outdoor sports such as water and snow skiing and tennis, which were all accessible in the foothill area. As a real estate broker, George founded Calaveras Realty, and Janet taught at Bret Harte High School from 1980 to 2003. Over time, George’s community activities evolved to center on four major areas: Children’s sports programs, Bret Harte sports and teaching, Foothill Community Church, and Community Bible Study. He coached soccer when the local children’s program first started. At Bret Harte, George coached freshman football, provided substitute teaching in numerous classes, and became the drivers’ training teacher. Since his children were active year-round in sports activities, he was often on campus as a supportive spectator or referee.
In recent years, his involvement increased in his church, where he acted as Chairman of the Elder Board for two terms. He also served as a Core Leader for the Men’s Group of Community Bible Study, held weekly at the church facility.
George will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father and grandfather, a dear friend and a man of strong faith. He was appreciated for his integrity, wisdom, generosity and great sense of humor. His wife, two children’s families with four grandchildren, and his three siblings are thankful for how he touched and enhanced their lives. His Celebration of Life has been postponed until June 27, 2020, at Foothill Community Church in Angels Camp.