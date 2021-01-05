October 22, 1921 – December 19, 2020
Lillian Mae Gaspari (Cassel) passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home in Valley Springs. She was 99 years old.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1921 in Omaha, Neb., and moved to California shortly thereafter. She gave birth to six children and worked most of her life to support them. Her main occupation was as a dog groomer, which she operated out of her home in Hayward for many years.
She remarried and moved to Valley Springs later, and became a member of VFW No. 2600 in San Andreas, supporting them until her passing.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Yugo of Vacaville; two sons, Gerald Rodrigues of Valley Springs, and James Rodrigues of Sonora; two daughters, Carole Rodrigues of Valley Springs, and Joanne Rodrigues of Fremont. Her extended family includes four generations of grandchildren.
Lillian will always be remembered for her patient, caring and loving nature. Her spirit will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
She requested any memorials to be in the form of donations to VFW No. 2600 in San Andreas.