January 28, 1937 – November 29, 2020
Eleanor M. Darby passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at English Oaks Convalescent and Rehabilitation Hospital in Modesto in loving care where she spent the last nine months of her life.
Eleanor was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Angles Camp to Giusto and Katie Schena. She was the second of four siblings, Elda (Darby), Clelia (Petithomme) and Frank Schena (deceased). She was married to Daniel B. Darby from June 29, 1957, until Dan’s passing on Nov. 9, 2013.
Eleanor leaves behind her four children, Brian (Jeannae), Denise (Dave Volpetti), Michael (Linda) and Rob (Veronica); grandchildren, Sean Darby (Alexandria), Fawn Willis, Michele Bergeron, Billy Roraback, Kyle Robinson, Evan Robinson (Tiffany), Andrew Volpetti, Josiah Darby, Joseph Darby, Rasmus Darby and Lucas Darby; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Claudia Schena and Kathleen (Darby) Crespi; and brother-in-law, Bob Petithomme; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Eleanor retired from Cal Trans. She was a member of the Model “A” Club, the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) and the Italian Club in Sonora.
She loved to play cards/games, traveling, visiting with anyone, and always making new friends.
Her remains will be buried next to Dan in the Catholic Cemetery in Angels Camp, and the family will be planning a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Angels Camp, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice.