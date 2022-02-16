 Skip to main content
Janis Strattan recently passed away. She was 91, living close to family in Hood River, Ore. In Hood River she continued the tradition of conversation, laughs, and good food at the family table.

In her earlier years, Janis loved camping with her kids and mom and dad at Calaveras Big Trees. Later, she was happy to become a resident of Murphys. Having been a career banker and accountant when the fire department needed a bookkeeper, Janis was a perfect fit. The art community was inspiring for her. It was fun hosting book club and bunco: “My neighbors and family were central to my life.”

Janis will be celebrated and remembered for her unconditional love, kindness, and generosity. She was our mom, our grandmother, great-grandmother, our auntie and friend.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

