You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lena Kerlin

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Lena Kerlin, 74, of Valley Springs, passed away on March 21, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Lena is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Kerlin; daughters, Brenda and Bonnie Estes, and Dawn Kerlin; sons, Johnathan and Benjamin Kerlin; as well as her grandchildren, and her “heart sister,” Beverly Figone.

Lena was preceded in death by her sons, Jimmy Estes and Joel Kerlin.

Lena was a consummate caregiver and always there to lend a helping hand no matter the project or job. Her life touched many that she came in contact with; always willing to help or figure out how a goal could be reached. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.