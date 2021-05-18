Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Lena Kerlin, 74, of Valley Springs, passed away on March 21, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Lena is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Kerlin; daughters, Brenda and Bonnie Estes, and Dawn Kerlin; sons, Johnathan and Benjamin Kerlin; as well as her grandchildren, and her “heart sister,” Beverly Figone.
Lena was preceded in death by her sons, Jimmy Estes and Joel Kerlin.
Lena was a consummate caregiver and always there to lend a helping hand no matter the project or job. Her life touched many that she came in contact with; always willing to help or figure out how a goal could be reached. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.