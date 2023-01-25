June 20, 1952 - December 9, 2022
Our beloved Vinita Rae Reynon (née Geurin), age 70, passed away the morning of Dec. 9, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Vale, Ore. Vinita, known to friends and family as Nita, was born on June 20, 1952, in Sacramento, Calif., to Floyd and Clarice Geurin (née Smith). She attended Galt High School and in November 1969 married Allan Reynon. Together, they raised three daughters, Kimberly, Kelly, and Katrina, as well as their granddaughter Ashlee. A longtime resident of Burson, Calif., Nita retired from Calaveras County Health & Human Services in summer 2006 before moving to Fallon, Nev., shortly thereafter, where she and Allan enjoyed their retirement together, before leaving for Oregon in 2020.
Nita was devoted to her family, who were the center of her life, and their fondest memories of her often involve two of her favorite things: holidays and traveling. She had a deep love for animals, having shared her life with many pets over the years, and encouraged this love and care amongst her family. Nita was very proud of her grandsons and United States Navy sailors, Wyatt Gregg and Zachary Brown, for following in the family tradition of serving in the military, like their grandfather Allan, and many other family members before them. Nita was a voracious reader, an avid baker and phenomenal cook, known by many for her peach cobbler, clam chowder, and Christmas cookies, and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. The impact she had on the lives of others was wide, and our world is a little dimmer without the brightness of her smile and sound of her laughter. She was a follower of the Lutheran faith, and we hold steady with the knowledge that she has been reunited in Heaven with those whom she greatly wished to see again.
Nita is survived by her husband, Allan; their daughters Kimberly Reynon, Kelly Babb, and Katrina Trick (Pete); granddaughters, Ashlee Pargett (Christopher) and Zoe Brown, and grandsons, Wyatt Gregg, Zachary Brown, Zachary Babb, Leslie and Kadyn Trick; and great-grandchildren Grayson and Kennedy Pargett; as well as her sister Christine Phipps; siblings-in-law Fina Watkins and Mark Reynon (Kathy); dear friends Elle, Debie, and Jesse Runyan; nephew Don Bailey (Karen), who visited her often; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Gideon, who rarely left her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, brother-in-law Tom Phipps, as well as close friends Dennis and John Runyan.
At her request, there will be no services, however the family is planning a gathering in Fallon, Nev., for June 2023 to celebrate in her memory. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals in remembrance: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/4316654.